CHRISTOPHER T. HARE

HUBER HEIGHTS — Christopher Thomas Hare, age 36, formerly of Troy, passed away on January 26, 2021 in Huber Heights. He was born on April 3, 1984 in Dayton.

Chris is survived by his partner Alyss Stradling, mother Michelle L. Hare and Tim Thompson, grandmothers Bessie J. McDaniel and Marcella Hare and his beloved dog Wolfgang.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert William Hare, grandfathers Max L. McDaniel and William Robert Hare.

He was a 2002 Troy High School graduate. He was employed by DHL Express Services. He loved music, had several guitars and a collection of vinyl albums. He had a unique sense of humor and was a bit of a prankster.

Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.