COVINGTON — Carla S. Wood, age 71 of Covington passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 in her residence. She was born in Piqua on November 30, 1949 the daughter of Richard W. & Patricia Cecelia (Schneider) Lyle.

She was a charter member of the Covington Eagles and a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Covington. She was a lifelong resident of Covington and enjoyed welding and crafting, but she mostly enjoyed spending time with her family especially her granddaughters.

She is survived by her children Nicole Wood, James Nawrocki and Paula Darling; 3 granddaughters twins Madisyn & MacKenzie and Marietta; a great grandson arriving in a few weeks; brother John (Rosie) Lyle; sisters Jeneane (Oz) Summers and Renee (Frankie) Hafer and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 47 years Raymond L. Wood Jr. in October 2020; a brother William Lyle and a sister Marcia Blessing.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Miami Memorial Park, 785 Crescent Dr, Covington, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made in Carla’s memory to the Covington Fire Department, 801 E. Broadway St., Covington, Ohio 45318 or to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.

Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.