Troy, Butler girls to play for fourth time in D-I sectional; Tipp girls get top seed in D-II

Troy-Vandalia-Butler girls basketball is quickly becoming an NBA series.

The two teams will meet for the fourth time in Troy D-I sectional play.

The eighth seed Trojans will play the ninth seed Aviators at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.

The winner will play the winner of seventh seed Sidney and 10th seed Beavercreek at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18.

The sectional final is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 , with Wayne the likely opponent.

Piqua received the 17th seed and will open play at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Troy D-I sectional against the winner of second seed Centerville and 16tth seed Stebbins.

The sectional final is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 22.

D-II

The unbeaten Tippecanoe girls received the first seed in the Tecumseh D-II sectional.

The Red Devils took a bye and will play the winner of 10th seed Stivers and sixth seed Kenton Ridge at 8 p.m. Feb. 16.

The sectional final should be a dandy at 8 p.m. Feb. 22, with a possible meeting between Tipp and second seed Carroll, 12-3.

D-III

Miami East is in the Covington D-III sectional.

The Vikings received the 10th seed and will open sectional play at 5 p.m. Feb. 13 against 14th seed Dayton Christian.

The winner will play the winner of eighth seed Waynesville and 15th seed Greenon at 8 p.m. on Feb. 18.

The sectional final is set for 8 p.m. on Feb. 22, with top seed West Liberty-Salem the likely opponent.

Bethel and Milton-Union are in the Northmont D-III sectional.

Bethel is the seventh seed and will play fifth seed Preble Shawnee at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.

The winner will play sixth seed Versailles at 8 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Milton-Union received the 12th seed and will play ninth seed National Trail at 11 a.m. on Feb. 13.

The winner will play fourth seed Carlisle at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.

The sectional final is set for Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

D-IV

Troy Christian, Bradford, Covington and Newton are all in the upper bracket of the Brookville D-IV sectional.

Troy Christian is the sixth seed and will play the winner of two seed Catholic Central and 10th seed Southeastern at 5 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Bradford received the third seed and will play ninth seed Newton at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

The winner will play fourth seed Covington at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16.

The sectional final is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 22.

Lehman Catholic is in the Sidney D-IV sectional.

The Cavaliers will open play against the winner of fourth seed Russia and sixth seed Riverside at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16.

The winner will advance to the sectional final at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22.