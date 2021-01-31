Girls Basketball Weekend Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team won a defensive battle with Sidney Saturday in a matchup of the division leaders in the MVL.

Tippecanoe improved to 16-0 with the win and Sidney dropped to 15-4.

Tipp’s zone defense was the difference, limiting Sidney to seven field goal, including two in the second half.

Tipp led 15-4, 19-10 and 28-13 at the quarter breaks.

Katie Hemmelgarn led a balanced Tipp attack with 10 points.

Rachel Wildermuth scored eight, Ashleigh Mader had seven and Kenna Smith added five points.

Troy tops

Northmont

TROY — Troy got in a non-conference game Saturday, defeating Northmont 52-46 to improve to 13-6.

Troy trailed 13-8 after one quarter, but led 22-19 at halftime and increased it to 38-32 after three quarters.

Macie Taylor filled out the stat sheet with 20 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

Kiyah Baker had a career game with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Jovie Studebaker had seven points and three steals.

Makenzee Maschino scored six points and Brynn Siler and Elise McCann both pulled down five rebounds.

Piqua girls

rally for win

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball team trailed Stebbins the whole game before rallying for a 44-37 win Friday night.

Piqua was behind 13-6, 21-10 and 28-19 at the quarter breaks.

Karley Johns scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to give Piqua the lead, then Kenzi Anderson scored Piqua’s next nine points as they outpointed Stebbins 25-9 in the fourth quarter.

Johns had 14 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 26 points, making 13 of 14 free throws.

She also had seven rebounds.

Anderson had all nine of her points when it counted and Aubree Schrubb had nine rebounds and three steals.

Elise Cox had four assists and two blocked shots and Reagan Toopes also had four assists.

Troy Christian

gets home win

TROY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team topped Franklin Monroe 45-26 Saturday to improve to 8-5.

The Eagles led 10-6, 19-14 and 31-19 at the quarter breaks.

Morgan Taylor had 14 points, five rebounds and five steals, while Brooklyn Lavy had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Sarah Johnson had six points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots; while Erin Schenk added six points and five steals.

Sydney Taylor had three assists.

Bethel tops

Newton

BRANDT — The Bethel girls basketball team posted a -25 win over Newton in CCC action Saturday.

Bethel led 11-10 21-13 36-18 at the quarter breaks.

Kerigan Calhoun had a big game with 14 points for Bethel.

Liv Reittinger, Natalie Moorman and Karley Moore all scored six points.

Camryn Gleaason led Newton with 15 points.

Milton girls

lose in SWBL

WAYNESVILLE — The Milton-Union girls basketball team stayed close for a half before losing to Waynesville 65-39 Saturday.

Waynesville led 20-18, 36-26 and 57-30 at the quarter breaks.

Rachel Jacobs had 12 points and nine rebounds for Milton, while Morgan Grudich had 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Lehman girls

beat MV

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team recorded a 51-37 home win over Mississinawa Valley Saturday.

Mara O’Leary led Lehman with 16 points.

Heidi Toner scored 10 points, while Anna Cianciolo had six points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Lehman led 14-8, 26-15 and 45-19 at the quarter breaks.