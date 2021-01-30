Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Jan. 22

VEHICLE RECOVERED: A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1200 block of Dorset Road.

INDUCING PANIC: Officers responded to the Royal Inn on an apparent overdose. Raeghyn Cole, 21, of Piqua, was revived with Narcan and charged with inducing panic.

THEFT: Theft of a phone charger was filed by a resident at the Royal Inn.

POSSESSION: Ashley Treon, of Piqua, was charged with possession of methamphetamine in the 1200 block of North Dorset Road.

POSSESSION: Cullen Inderrieden, 19, of Sidney, was charged with third-degree felony possession of LSD on West Market.

Jan. 23

OVI: An officer located a vehicle involved in a

crash on I75. Jack Wilkinson, 56, of Piqua, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and charged with OVI.

POSSESSION: An officer charged a male subject for possession of marijuana in the 900 block of Wheeler Street.

Jan. 24

POSSESSION: An officer stopped a vehicle in the area of West Main and Westbrook for a traffic violation. The driver, Jonathan Berry, 44, of Trotwood, was found to be driving under suspension, OVI, possession of marijuana, and open container.

Jan. 25

PURSE FOUND: A purse was located in the Burger King parking lot. The owner was contacted and notified the officer $200 was missing out of it.

THEFT: A theft report was filed in the 100 block of Dye Mill Road.

POSSESSION: Dylan Taylor, 28, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in the area of South Dorset and West Market Street.

Jan. 27

THEFT: A bicycle was stolen from the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

OVI: An officer made a traffic stop in the area of Barnhart and Fenner Road. Alexandra Dahl, 29, of Troy, was charged with open container and OVI.

Jan. 28

DRUGS: Michael Swartz, 39, of Troy, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia at Motel 6.

THEFT: Douglas Stevens, 57, of Piqua, was charged with theft from Meijer.

THEFT: Juanita Hoberty, 60, of Piqua, was charged with theft from Meijer.

THEFT: An officer responded to a theft complaint in the 100 block of West Simpson Street. Case pending.