Piqua’s Wiley, Lehman Catholic’s Bostic go unbeaten at Lehman wrestling quad

SIDNEY — It has been a tough season for wrestlers and coaches, with numerous tournaments being postponed.

And with league and sectional tournaments approaching, Lehman Catholic hosted a quad with Piqua, Sidney and Arcanum Friday night.

“We are really thankful for our AD (Lehman Catholic athletic director Richard Roll) putting this together,” Lehman assistant coach Jody Malone said. “A lot of tournaments you would go to aren’t being held (because of Covid-19). We had a hard time finding duals early in the season. We had a quad last Friday too.”

Piqua coach Scott Kaye found himself battling a different situation Friday night — due to injuries, illness and quarantine, the Indians had just five wrestlers Friday night.

“Hopefully, we will get some of those back for the league meet,” Kaye said.

Piqua 106-pounder Averi Wiley led the Indians going 2-0 with a pin, while Isaac Bushnell (152) went 2-1 with a two pins.

“Averi (Wiley) had a really good night,” Kaye said. “She wrestled solid and didn’t make any mistakes. Isaac (Bushnell) was having a great night. He made one mistakes and got caught.”

Landon Martin (182) went 1-1 with a pin, while Peyton Offenbacher (112) and Jonathan Stavinoha (285) also wrestled.

“I thought Landon (Martin) wrestled a great first match,” Kaye said. “Unfortunately, he suffered an injury we didn’t know about. He decided to try and wrestle through it in his next match and that didn’t work out to well. Peyton (Offenbacher) and Jonathan (Stavinoha) re-learned some lessons from earlier this season.”

Brock Bostick (112) had a perfect night for Lehman, going 2-0 with two pins.

Matthew Peoples (119) was 1-1 with a pin, while Aiden Burns (145) and Dylan Karns (152) were both 1-2 with one pin.

“I thought the kids wrestled well,” Malone said. “We are getting ready for sectionals.”

Lehman does not have a league tournament, but Piqua will be in action at the MVL tournament at Vandalia-Butler Friday night.