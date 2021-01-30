Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Jan. 13

THEFT: Theft of property from two vehicles in a tow yard, at Chuck Fries Paint and Body, 805 Garbry Road.

Jan. 15

FRAUD: A male reported someone had used his identity to file for unemployment benefits. He was referred to the unemployment office.

ASSIST CITIZEN: Female advised the garage doors wouldn’t open and she was stuck in the car wash, at Bay N Wash on Covington Avenue. Female was assisted by another citizen and was able to exit the garage.

Jan. 16

MENACING: Officer responded to a call referencing a male subject stating another male had stopped his car and tried to punch him. Reporting party could not identify the male.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Victim reports two tires slashed overnight in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

Jan. 17

BURGLARY: Caller advised he came home and observed his door to his residence, at 1345 Covington Ave., was kicked in. Caller stated nothing from inside was missing and they did not know who might have done it.