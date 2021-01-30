Piqua Manor honored as HCF Management’s Facility of the Year

PIQUA — Piqua Manor was recently awarded Facility of the Year from HCF Management.

The Facility of the Year award is determined by several criteria, including outstanding customer service, financial performance, activities, volunteer program, and heavy community involvement. One annual winner is chosen from all Ohio and Pennsylvania facilities.

“We are excited to receive this award from our corporate partner, HCF Management. During these unprecedented times, I cannot be more proud of how my team has adjusted and gone above and beyond. I want to thank our residents, staff, and community alike for continuing to support us,” said Pepper Pegg, administrator at Piqua Manor.