PCF scholarship season begins

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation has opened applications for its 2021 scholarship season and welcomes applications from local students.

Scholarships through the foundation are made possible by fund donors who value continuing education and wish to give back to the community. Each of the scholarships offered is distinct in its guidelines directed by the donor when the fund was established.

Scholarship information is available through local schools’ guidance counselors or by visiting piquacommunityfoundation.org/scholarships. Questions about the foundation’s scholarship programs may be directed to info@piquacommunityfoundation.org or 937.615.9080