Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 22

FRAUD: An unemployment fraud case was reported in Staunton Twp.

Jan. 23

FRAUD: An unemployment fraud case was reported in Concord Twp.

THEFT: A theft report was made from a subject at Troy Kettering Hospital. Case pending.

Jan. 24

OPEN CONTAINER: Jessica Clark, 24, of Covington, was charged with open container.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A juvenile was charged with reckless operation, failure to comply with an officer’s order and driving under suspension. The male subject had taken the vehicle without his parents permission earlier in the evening.

FRAUD: An unemployment fraud case was reported in Washington Twp.

Jan. 25

THEFT: Paul Treon, 27, of Dayton, was charged with theft.

ID THEFT: A New Carlisle resident reported identity theft complaint.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 1500 block of State Route 36, Springcreek for a theft complaint. Upon further investigation, the reporting party believes mail was taken from their mailbox.

FRAUD: An unemployment fraud case was reported in Elizabeth Twp.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the listed address for a theft complaint where a catalytic converter was taken off of a vehicle in the 4000 block of Gibson Drive, Dayton.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to Arbogast Ford on the report of a fraud. This case is pending.

Jan. 26

BATTERY STOLEN: A battery was reported stolen from the 8900 block of State Route 201, Bethel Twp.

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to a disturbance 3000 block West State Route 185, Washington Twp. After further investigation, Glenn Edminson, 37, of Piqua, was arrested for domestic violence, aggravated menacing and weapons while intoxicated.

FRAUD: An unemployment fraud case was reported in Monroe Twp.

SEXUAL IMPOSITION: Deputies responded to a sex offense at the Post Office in Ludlow Falls. After investigation, James Rock, 56, of Ludlow Falls, was charged with sexual imposition and disorderly conduct and incarcerated into the Miami County Jail.

Jan. 27

FRAUD: An unemployment fraud case was reported in Elizabeth Twp.

SUSPICIOUS: A traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle for flashing red and white emergency light in the interior of the motor vehicle without the vehicle responding to an emergency in the area of Nashville and Swailes Road, Concord Twp. After a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle, it was found the vehicle did not have a valid emergency vehicle sticker in the passenger side front window stating the vehicle had been inspected by the Ohio Highway State Patrol. The female driver stated the activation of the emergency lights was an accident when she dropped her phone onto the switch. The driver was cited for No OL and was released to a licensed driver.

FRAUD: An unemployment fraud case was reported in Concord Twp.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to Cedar Spring Pavilion in Monroe Twp. for a report of a stolen trailer. Upon further investigation, the trailer was located at a local towing facility. This case is pending further investigation.

FRAUD: An unemployment fraud case was reported in Covington.

Jan. 28

OVI: A deputy stopped the listed vehicle for speeding at South Market and Union Street, Troy. After further investigation, driver Sean J. Stewart-Goudy was arrested for OVI.

FRAUD: An unemployment fraud case was reported in Union Twp.

FRAUD: An unemployment fraud case was reported in Monroe Twp.

FRAUD: An employment fraud case was reported in Staunton Twp.

FRAUD: An unemployment fraud case was reported in Concord Twp.

Jan. 29

FORMULA MISSING: A Pleasant Hill resident requested a phone call where he reported he had a package of baby formula stolen from his porch. The package was ordered from Amazon and delivered by UPS. The delivery was confirmed by using a tracking number through Amazon. The reporting party advised that he only needed a report done at this time.