Kettering Health Network updates visitor policy

KETTERING — Kettering Health Network is now allowing one visitor at a time, as opposed to the previous one visitor per stay for patients coming in for an emergency visit, hospitalization, outpatient procedure or office visit.

Inpatient rehab will allow one visitor at a time between 1 to 6 p.m. The policy went effect on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 8 a.m.

There are exceptions to the new policy:

• No visitation will be permitted for outpatient testing, including noninvasive radiology testing, routine X-rays and lab studies.

• Patients who require assistance due to mobility, interpretation or health care decision-making may have one additional assistance person.

• Minor surgical patients (under 18 years of age) may have two visitors in the surgical waiting and recovery area, but this is limited to only parents or guardians.

• Minor patients (under 18 years old) may have two visitors in the emergency department and inpatient setting, but this is limited to only parents or guardians.

• No visitation will be allowed by anyone under the age of 18, unless they are the parent or legal guardian of a minor patient.

• End-of-life care situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

For more details on visitor exceptions, visit ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.