COVINGTON — John R. Reck, 83, of Covington, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Stillwater Skilled Nursing & Rehab, Covington. He was born February 7, 1937, in Covington, to the late Lloyd W. and Martha A. (Webb) Reck.

John is survived by a brother, Carl (Lois) Reck of Covington; a nephew, Daryl (Brenda) Reck; a niece, Sandra (Mark) Morris; a niece-in-law, Mindy Campbell; great-nephews and great-nieces, Matthew (Kirsten), Alyssa, Justin (Jessie), Aaron, Jessica (Jon), and Kevin II. He was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew, Kevin Reck; and a great-nephew, Michael Reck.

John was a 1955 graduate of Covington High School and graduated from the Defiance College. He retired from the Covington Savings & Loan Association after many years of service. John had served in the Ohio National Guard and was a member of the Covington Christian Church. He was active for many years as a volunteer with the Boy Scouts and served on the board of the Covington Community Chest. He was also a member of the Covington Kiwanis Club and the National Model Railroad Association. John’s Masonic involvement included Franklin Lodge #14, Royal & Select Masons, and Coleman Commandery, all of Troy.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Pastor Nick Church officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where Masonic services will be held at 6:45 p.m. Private burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Covington.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Covington Community Chest, P.O. Box 1, Covington, OH 45318. Online condolences may be left for the Reck family at www.moorefh.com.