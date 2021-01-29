Health commissioner to address council

TROY — Troy City Council has planned for a presentation from the Miami County Health District Commissioner Dennis Propes at its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at the Bravo Room at Hobart Arena.

On Jan 19, at the regular city council meeting more than 100 people packed inside the Hobart Arena’s Bravo Room — the majority in support of Mayor Robin Oda and her stance on state-mandated mask-wearing. Oda has been vocal regarding her stance on the pandemic mandates including keeping business open, mask-wearing should be “requested, not required” and defied the Miami County Public Health by hosting the city’s annual Christmas Tree lighting after Troy Main Street canceled their involvement after the governor’s order to limit crowds to 10 people or less.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s website and its Facebook page as well as its recording posted on the city’s YouTube channel.

All agenda items will have their first reading. Action items on the agenda include:

•The city of Troy is seeking more than 50 easements and acquisitions related to its upcoming West Main Street Corridor project. At the committee meeting, Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said the city does not do the negotiating or offers for the acquisitions or easements. Titterington said the company that does the offers is then audited by another company The West Main Street project is an Ohio Department of Transportation project. The first phase will be from Cherry Street through Ridge Avenue, with the second phase including Ridge Avenue to the Interstate 75 overpass.

The first phase is expected to begin in the spring of 2022.

• To authorize the Director of Public Service and Safety to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for the West Market (State Route 55) waterline project with a cost not to exceed $700,000.

•To authorize the Director of Public Service and Safety to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for mowing of the Miami Shores Golf Course rough at an annual cost not to exceed $55,000 for a minimum of three years.

• To authorize the Director of Public Service and Safety to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for the 2021 annual paving program at a cost not to exceed $810,000. The city plans to repave 10.5 miles of city streets and a portion of the Riverside Cemetery.

In other news:

Alli Schiffer was promoted to the office manager position at Hobart Arena effective January 25

Troy Police Department Officer Matthew Collett announced his retirement at 20 years of service on April 19.