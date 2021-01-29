Foundation accepting nominations

PIQUA —The Piqua Community Foundation is now accepting nominations for the Margaret W. Hinsch and Scott J. Hinsch Community Service Awards.

The Hinsch awards are offered annually to one male and one female volunteer serving a Piqua nonprofit organization. The awards are unique because the honorees are selected based on activities done on behalf of one organization during one specific calendar year, in this case 2020. Last year’s recipients were Jim Robinson, a volunteer for the Piqua Area Chamber Foundation, and Catherine “Cathy” Large, a volunteer for the Bethany Center.

The fund that provides the monetary awards was established at The Piqua Community Foundation by Scott and Margaret Hinsch’s children and their spouses, John and Marsha Hinsch and Linda and the late Bob Campbell. The awards honor Scott and Margaret’s legacy of service to the Piqua community.

The annual award recipients receive a glass plaque to commemorate the occasion, and the nominating nonprofit agency will receive a $2,000 unrestricted grant from the Hinsch Family Fund of The Piqua Community Foundation, in recognition of that outstanding volunteer. The organizational grant amount marks an increase from previous years, as the family wishes to recognize the nonprofit with an impactful award that can be used however the agency needs.

The deadline for nomination submission is March 15, 2021. For more information about the Margaret W. Hinsch and Scott J. Hinsch Community Service Awards and to access the nomination form, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org/news.