SIDNEY — Evelyn G. Rose, age 70, of Sidney, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, OH. She was born on October 1, 1950 in Richlands, VA to the late Acie and Dorothy (Lawson) Johnson.

Evelyn is survived by her husband of 52 years: Bobby E. Rose; two children: Bobby D. (Pamela K.) Rose and Jenny Beth (Fiancé, Dave Kasler) Rose, both of Piqua; five siblings: Calvin (Nell) Johnson, Melvin (Sandra) Johnson, Gail (Jr.) Hess and Betty Johnson, all of Raven, VA, and Shirley (Lawrence) Barnes of Fletcher, OH; two grandchildren: Cynthia Jaqueline “Jaquee” (Jarrod) Rose Yant and Jordan Ace Branson Rose, both of Piqua; and three great grandchildren: Janee Rose Yant, Jackson Dean Lee Yant and Julianna Kaye Evelyn Yant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister: Pansy Johnson.

Evelyn enjoyed gardening, traveling, bus trips and going to the casino. She also enjoyed working at Big Lots in Sidney, where she retired from.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.