VikingFest to be series of fundraisers

CASSTOWN — VikingFest, the annual fundraiser of The Miami East Education Foundation, which operates as a component fund under The Troy Foundation, will again be different this year due to the pandemic.

The foundation’s mission is to create an endowment that will allow for perpetual scholarships for Miami East graduating students and also make learning/environmental enrichment grants available to Miami East staff.

For the past 13 years this has been a community-wide day with entertainment, games, food, raffles, contests, art displays and more. As a part of this, organizers have partnered for the event to assist with the fundraising for Miami East alumni and Miami East junior class parents raising funds for after-prom events.

In 2021, this has become a “Celebration of the Viking” and is a two-month-long series of events that are COVID-19 friendly, including:

Vikings Em Bracelets are special high-quality blue gemstone bracelets available through Harris Jeweler and online. Bracelets are $35 and the foundation gets $15 from each purchase at https://bit.ly/VikingsBracelets.

A series of “Viking Community Spirit” dinners in cooperation with junior class parents. Moeller Brew Barn was held on Dec. 22, Chipotle on Jan. 20 and a Rapid Fire Pizza fundraiser will be from 10:30 am. to 10 p.m. Feb. 9. A flier is required and is available on the Facebook events page or those interested can email Meeducationfoundation@gmail.com to receive one as well.

A mega raffle with prizes announced on Feb. 16. Tickets are $10 and more than 40 prizes ranging from $25 to $160 in value will be awarded and ticket holders need not be present to win. Winners will be notified by email or phone. Most prizes will be mailed to winners.

VikingFeast will be offered from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 13 behind Miami East Schools. Dinner will include a smoky pulled pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, green beans with bacon and a mixed berry crisp. Tickets are $12 pre-sale only. Dinner will be catered by Eloquence Catering and the pork is locally grown and butchered.

Tickets are available at the Miami East School Board Office or email at Meeducationfoundation@gmail.com.