TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is taking registrations for this year’s Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea. There are two dates for the Tea on Thursday, April 22 and Sunday, April 25. Tea begins promptly at 2 p.m. on both days. Guests will enjoy a relaxing time with friends, a cup of Blackberry Sage tea, and a plate of refreshments by Starry Dreams Catering. Each year staff acknowledges Mrs. Hayner for the gift of her home to the community with a tea during her birthday month. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

In order to ensure a safe tea experience, seating is limited. The Hayner Center is following Health Department guidelines, therefore social distancing and facial coverings are mandatory while in the Hayner mansion. Reservations are required and can be made in person at the Hayner Center or online at www.troyhayner.org. The cost for the event is $18 for those who live outside the Troy City Schools district and $15 for residents of Troy City Schools district or Friends of Hayner members.

Guests are invited to participate in a Tea Hat competition. The theme for the contest is “Hindsight is 2020.” Hats may be purchased, altered or an original creation. They will be judged on creativity and wearability. Winners will be awarded a ticket to the 2022 tea event.