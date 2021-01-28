Area Briefs

Commission to meet

TROY — The members of the Public Defender Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 in the big courtroom on the third floor of the Miami County Courthouse, 201 W. Main St., Troy.

Activity packs available

WEST MILTON — Children in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade can pick up a winter activity brochure in the foyer of the Milton-Union Public Library, complete both activity sheets, and turn them in for a small prize.

All activity sheets are due by March 1 and a grand prize winner will be announced March 2. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Nature club to meet

TROY — Brukner Nature Center staff will have a few spots remaining for the February Homeschools Nature Club.

Register your 5-11-year-old student for a morning or afternoon of discovery — morning is 9:30-11 a.m. and afternoon is 2-3:30 p.m. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration.

The fee for these programs is $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members per class.

The topic for February is “ Chirps, Growls, Quacks & Howls.”

Staff will be following state health and safety guidelines for COVID-19

To pre-register: call (937) 698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com and wait for an email to confirm you are pre-registered for your chosen time. You will then have three days to mail a check or drop off payment in our new outdoor dropbox (cash or check only). The final deadline to register and pay is the Monday before class.

Foundation opens scholarship programs

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation has opened applications for its 2021 scholarship season and welcomes applications from local students.

Scholarships through the foundation are made possible by fund donors who value continuing education and wish to give back to the community. Each of the scholarships offered is distinct in its guidelines directed by the donor when the fund was established.

Scholarship information is available through local schools’ guidance counselors or by visiting piquacommunityfoundation.org/scholarships. Questions about the foundation’s scholarship programs may be directed to info@piquacommunityfoundation.org or (937) 615-9080.

Craft boxes available

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services has created craft boxes for children ages 4-9 that contain crafts for Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day and Easter. All the items needed to make the crafts are included in the box. There are also some holiday surprises included. Kits are $28 each and are available for pick up at the TMCS office from Feb. 1 through March 31 or until supplies last. Register online at tmcomservices.org to reserve a box.