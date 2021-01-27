TROY — The Troy girls basketball team led in the early going, but Sidney took control in the second quarter and won 45-35 in MVL action Friday night.

Troy, 12-5, will return to action Wednesday at Tippecanoe.

Troy led 8-7 after one quarter with Macie Taylor scoring the Trojans first 11 points.

But, Sidney went in front 23-16 at halftime and increased it to 34-24 after three quarters.

Taylor led Troy with 22 points, eight rebounds and five steals, while Makenzee Maschino scored nine points.

Brynn Siler had nine rebounds and three steals and Morgan Kaiser pulled down six rebounds.

Tipp girls win twice

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team improved to 13-0 with two wins over Fairborn over the weekend.

On Friday, Tipp won 61-17.

The Red Devils led 11-4, 31-9 and 47-13 at the quarter breaks.

Rachel Wildermuth had 13 points and three steals and Katie Hemmelgarn had nine points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

Ashley Aselage had eight points, six rebounds and two blocked shots, Maddi Moran had seven points and Kenna Smith scored six points.

Corinn Siefring had five rebounds, Hannah Wildermuth had three assists and four steals and Asheigh Mader had five assists.

Tipp won 65-20 Saturday.

The Red Devils led 15-0, 34-4 and 46-14 at the quarter breaks.

Piqua girls lose twice

DAYTON — A bad first half doomed the Piqua girls basketball team in a 58-45 lossto Stebbins Friday night.

Piqua trailed 17-2, 34-8 and 52-26 at the quarter breaks.

Karley Johns had 10 points and five rebounds, while Reagan Toopes added 13 points and six steals.

Kenzi Anderson filled out the stat sheet with six points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots, while Ashln Sullivan pulled down five rebounds.

On Saturday, Piqua lost to Xenia 67-48.

Piqua trailed 17-11, 35-21 and 51-35 at the quarter breaks.

Johns scored 30 points, making 15 of 19 free throws attempts.

She added 13 rebounds and three assists.

Toopes had 10 points, while Anderson had 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots.

Piqua dropped to 2-13 with the losses.

Troy Christian evens score

DAYTON — The Troy Christian girls basketball team avenged a loss from earlier this season, defeating Dayton Christian 50-37 Saturday in MBC action.

The Eagles improved to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the MBC.

Troy Christian trailed 12-9 after one quarter, but led 23-17 at halftime and was in front 33-30 after three quarters.

Sarah Johnson had 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots.

Erin Schenk added 12 points and Megan Baker scored nine.

Morgan Taylor filled out the stat sheet with six points, six rebounds, four assists and nine steals and Sydney Taylor added six points, six rebounds and four assists.

Brooklyn Lavy also pulled down six rebounds.

Milton rolls to easy win

DAYTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team used a fast start to defeat Northridge 57-31 Saturday in SWBL action.

Milton improved to 7-9 overall and 4-6 in the SWBL with the win.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 27-11 first quarter lead and led 36-21 at halftime and 47-25 after three quarters.

Madison Jones had 21 points and three steals and Rachel Jacobs had eight points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

Ava Berberich had six points and eight rebounds, Jayla Gentry had six points, six rebounds and three assists and Morgan Grudich added six points.

Taylor Falb also dished out three assists.

Lady Buccs pick up win

JACKSON CENTER — The Covington girls basketball team got back on track Saturday, with a 42-36 win over Jackson Center.

Covington led 12-8, 19-16 and 32-26 at the quarter breaks.

Carlie Besecker scored 17 points for Covington and Claudia Harrington added 16 points.

Newton girls lose game

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team ran into a buzzsaw Saturday, losing to state-ranked Marion Local 64-31.

Newton trailed 23-4, 36-16 and 61-21 at the quarter breaks.

Mercedes Craig led Newton with eight points.

Emma Szakal and Reese Hess both scored seven points.

Bethel girls lose to FM

PITSBURG — The Bethel girls basketball team lost 55-50 to Franklin Monroe Saturday in CCC action.

The game was tied 10-10 after one quarter.

Bethel trailed 29-20 at halftime and 37-32 after three quarters.

Olivia Reittinger and Kenna Gray scored 13 points each for Bethel.

Karley Moore added seven points.