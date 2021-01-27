Pet of the Week

This is Hector. He was an owner surrender at no fault of his own. The individual who had him said someone in the household is allergic to him. Hector is now at the Miami County Animal Shelter awaiting his forever home. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first-come, first-serve.