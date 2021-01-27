TROY — A Wednesday morning crash resulted in several injuries and closed County Road 25-A for a time.

A Fletcher firefighter reported the crash shortly after 8 a.m. He told Miami County 9-1-1 dispatchers that there was a crash involving at least three vehicles, all with heavy damage, on County Road 25-A near Eldean Road. He also reported at least one victim had been ejected from a vehicle.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with firefighters and medics from Troy Fire Department responded to the scene.

Troy Fire Department medics requested CareFlight to transport one of the victims but the medical helicopter was unable to fly due to weather.

Two victims were transported by ground medic to Upper Valley Medical Center. A third victim was treated at the scene.

Deputies said that the crash occurred when a southbound vehicle on County Road 25-A went left of center, striking two northbound vehicles.

Deputies closed 25-A between Eldean Road and Upper Valley Medical Center entrance while the crash was investigated and cleaned up.

A crash reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released and the crash remains under investigation.