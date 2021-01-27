PIQUA — Saturday was more than just another Senior Day at Roosevelt Fieldhouse for the Piqua wrestling team.

It was a tribute to what hard work and determination can accomplish.

Piqua’s 160-pound senior Isaac Bushnell is a shining example for all wrestlers who go through tough early in their high school wrestling careers.

As he was introduced with is parents, a tribute Bushnell wrote was read to the crowd, talking about how exciting it was to get his first high school win after more than two years of wrestling. He has gone from that to being competitive with anyone.

“You heard what they read,” Piqua wrestling coach Scott Kaye said. “That says it all. He has worked his butt off and gone from that to being a very competitive wrestler.”

And in a tri-match with Springfield and Eaton Saturday, he was the highlight for a Piqua wrestling team that was missing four wrestlers to injuries and wrestled only eight matches on the mat.

Bushnell pinned a wrestler from Springfield in 1:15 and in a match that was a battle from the start against Eaton, Bushnell came away with an 18-13 victory.

“It was great to see,” Kaye said. “We have had some senior days that didn’t go very well recently. It has been awhile since we have had a senior day go this well. I am really happy for him.”

Despite giving up 30 points in forfeits in both matches, Piqua was able to beat Springfield 35-30 and lost to Eaton 42-27.

“It was team effort by everyone today,” Kaye said. “We were missing some wrestlers due to injuries. Everyone who wrestled did their part.”

The Indians won all four matches against Springfield.

Along with Bushnell, Landon Martin (195) had a pin in 40 seconds and Jonathan Stavinoha (285) won by pin 1:21. Max Kaye (132) won by tech fall 18-3.

Averi Wiley (106) and Peyton Offenbacher (113) won by forfeit.

Along with Bushnell’s win against Eaton, Kaye won by pin in 23 seconds. Offenbacher and Stavinoha won by forfeit.

Wiley lost by pin, while Martin lost a heartbreaking 5-4 decision.

He had put the wrestler on his back and was close to scoring backpoints when the buzzer sounded.

“Max (Kaye) and Landon (Martin) were both wrestling up a weight class to get matches,” Scott Kaye said. “That may have had something to do with Landon (Martin) having trouble getting out of the down position against Eaton.”

Piqua will be back in action Friday, wrestling a tri-match at Lehman Catholic, with the Cavaliers and Sidney.

Buccs, East 1-2 at Duals

COVINGTON — The Covington duals came down to the final match between Covington and Miami East, with Covington recording a 42-33 victory.

In other matches, Covington defeated Lehman 66-12, Arcanum 64-6, National Trail 66-6 and Twin Valley South 66-18.

Going undefeated for the Buccs were Carson Tayler (106, 1 pin), Michael Hagan (113, 1 pin), Jericho Quinter (120, 2 pins), Cael Vanderhorst (138, 2 pins), David Robinson (145, 2 pins), Trentin Alexander (170, 3 pins) and Jensen Wagoner (182, 2 pins).

Connor Sindelir (152, 2 pins) and Trey Kiser (160, 1 pin) both finished with just one loss on the day.

Going 3-2 for Covington were Jackson Shiverdecker (126, 2 pins), Ricky Stephan (220, 2 pins) and Scott Blumenstock (285).

Also winning matches for the Buccs were Luke Brown (145) and Hayden Barker (220, 1 pin).

Miami East defeated Arcanum 60-0, Lehman Catholic 60-5, Twin Valley South 64-18 and National Trail 60-6.

Going 5-0 with two pins were Garrett Kowalak (132), David Davis (152) and Dustin Winner (220), while Cooper Shore (113) was 5-0 with one pin.

Hunter Randall (160) was 4-1 with three pins.

Going 4-1 with two pins were Chance Rust (126), Daniel Martin (138, 145), Dylan Williams (182) and Drake Bennett (195).

Jayden Skeebey (285) went 4-1 with one pin and Layton Hughes (138, 145) went 4-1.