Pleasant Hill upgrading recycling containers

PLEASANT HILL — Pleasant Hill residents will soon receive larger recycling containers, as the village moves to every-other-week recycling collection.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling will deliver 65-gallon, green recycling containers to all Pleasant Hill households on Jan. 29. On Feb. 5, Rumpke will begin collecting the village’s recycling every-other-week. Calendars are being mailed to each household informing them of the new collection schedule.

“The larger recycling containers hold nearly four times more material than the traditional red bins,” said Molly Yeager, corporate communications manager for Rumpke. “So even with the move to every-other-week collection, the larger recycling containers will allow residents to recycle more material each collection.”

Rumpke will collect the current 18-gallon bins when delivering the new carts.

In addition to rolling out larger recycling containers, Rumpke recently rolled out an expanded recycling list.

Customers can toss yogurt containers, fruit cups, butter tubs, sour cream tubs, cottage cheese tubs and whipped topping tubs in recycling carts with other bottles, cans, cardboard, cartons and paper.

“As a leader in recycling, Rumpke recycles more than one billion pounds of material annually,” said Rumpke’s Director of Recycling Steve Sargent. “There has been a lot of recent innovations in plastic recycling that are allowing for this expansion of our acceptable items list.”

Like with other items accepted in Rumpke’s recycling programs, Rumpke has secured long-term contracts with stable, regional end-users for this material that will convert the material into new plastic containers. Currently, 95 percent of Rumpke’s collected recyclables go to domestic end-users, with the vast majority destined for end-users in Ohio and the Midwest.

Also driving the change is a grant from The Recycling Partnership’s Polypropylene Recycling Coalition that is aiding Rumpke with the the installation of additional recycling equipment to help better sort tubs from other recyclables and with educating customers about the new acceptable items.

For more information about Rumpke’s recycling program, visit www.rumpke.com.