Area Briefs

City offers tax information

TROY — Troy residents are required to file a 2020 city of Troy tax return, regardless of whether tax is due. If you are 18 or over and live in Troy, you will need to file your municipal income tax form by April 15, 2021.

If you own and operate a business in Troy, you will also need to file a return. Any tax due and first quarter estimates are due on April 15 or three-and-a-half months after your fiscal end date.

Unpaid tax is due by April 15, 2021, even if you are filing an extension. Extensions grant the filer additional time to gather information but are not intended to give additional time to pay the tax due.

Tax forms are available online at www.troyohio.gov/tax or in the lobby of the first floor of City Hall. Taxes may be filed online or by mail.

City staff is available to complete your municipal tax return at no charge. While we are under a state of emergency, we do request that you make an appointment before coming to the office. For more information, call the Income Tax Department at (937) 339-3861.

Blood drive set

PIQUA — Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua.

Donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies, the “Team Donor” long-sleeve T-shirt and the new “Fight. Heal. Give” face mask. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

Community Blood Center reminds donors there is no deferral or delay in giving blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The traditional winter challenges to the blood supply that begin with Blood Donor Awareness Month are multiplied with the COVID-19 pandemic. CBC asks donors to give three times in 2021 to compensate for businesses and high school blood drive cancellations.

CBC is seeking people who have recovered from the coronavirus to “Fight, Heal and Give” by donating COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma for the treatment of coronavirus patients. CCP donors receive a Kroger $25 gift card and the “Fight. Heal. Give” t-shirt and face mask. First-time CCP donors must have proof of positive test and should register at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

YMCA offers camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be heading to 36 Skate in Piqua this Presidents’ Day. This event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15 with pickup and drop off at both the Piqua and Robinson branches for youth in grades kindergarten through sixth grade. The day will start by playing games at the Activity Center at the Piqua YMCA, lunch (bring a packed lunch), and then skating at 36 Skate. Pre-Registration by Feb. 12 is encouraged, as space is limited.

Register at either branch or over the phone at (937) 773-9622 or (937) 440-9622. The cost of this event is $25 for YMCA members and $32 for non-members. For more information, contact Imari Witten at (937) 440-9622 or i.witten@miamicountyymca.net or Abigail Ngoza-Jordan at (937) 778-5247 or a.jordan@miamicountyymca.net.