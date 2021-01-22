Piqua man sought: Detectives executed search warrant; Cecil Archie, 34, at-large 

MIAMI COUNTY — On Friday, Miami County Sheriff’s detectives were assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service in attempting to locate and arrest Cecil L. Archie, 34, of Piqua, who has two outstanding Miami County warrants for felony trafficking narcotics.

Information was received that Archie was staying at 848 Nicklin Aven., Piqua. Archie was not located at the residence but it was confirmed he had been staying there. Additionally, detectives observed further evidence of narcotics trafficking while at the residence.

Detectives applied for and were issued a search warrant for the Nicklin Avenue residence. Items seized included cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency. Additional charges against Archie will be forthcoming after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance with locating Archie, who is still at large. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Archie is asked to notify local law enforcement. Anonymous tips can also be left on the Sheriff’s Office website, www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.