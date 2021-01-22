Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 15

FORGERY: A forgery complaint was filed in the 4000 block of Tipp Cowelsville Road, Tipp City. Case pending.

Jan. 16

THEFT: A theft was reported in the 6000 block of Singer Road, Bethel Twp. Case pending.

OPEN CONTAINER: Deputies responded to the 4300 block of E. State Route 41, Troy, for a medic assist. A male subject was passed out behind the wheel of a car. _was charged with physical control, open container and driving under suspension.

THEFT: A theft complaint was filed in the 600 block of E. Main Street, Bradford. The suspect will be charged with theft.

Jan. 17

GAS AND GO: Theft of gasoline was reported at the Marathon station in Pleasant Hill.

Jan. 18

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 4100 block of Crane Road on a report of a pig in their yard. The pig owner was contacted.

Jan. 19

THEFT: Two catalytic converters were cut from vehicles at Joe Johnson Chevrolet. Case pending.

ANIMAL ISSUE: The Animal Shelter received information on a possible animal cruelty case from a residence in the 5000 block of S. County Road 25-A, Monroe Twp. Deputies also received a video of the incident and confirmed this was an abuse case. A search warrant was obtained and the dog removed from the family members of the suspect. The dog was taken to Troy Animal Hospital for a medical evaluation. There is an ongoing investigation.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to the 5000 block of Iddings Road, Union Twp. in reference to a fraud complaint. Physical cash and gift cards were sent to a fraudulent investment firm over a 9 month period. Bank statements were collected but there is no evidence showing where the money was received or spent.

FRAUD: A resident in the 3000 block of Gearhart Road, Elizabeth Twp. reported unemployment was filed in their name.

THEFT: Theft from Big Mike’s gas station, located in the 8000 block of S. State Route 201, BethTwp., was reported.

Jan. 20

THEFT: Two vehicles had their windows smashed and purses stolen at the Miami County YMCA Robinson branch. The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 21

FRAUD: A resident on Spiker Road, Washington Twp. reported her identity was used to file for unemployment in her name. PROTEST: A deputy responded to Joe Johnson’s Chevrolet in reference to a trespassing complaint. It was reported an individual was protesting the dealership due to his friend have unsatisfactory work done on his vehicle. The individual was on private property and was advised to leave. The individual did leave but was informed he has officially trespassed from the property.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: An Amazon driver reported that she was attacked by a dog as she delivered packages in the 23000 block of Gearhart Road, Elizabeth Twp.