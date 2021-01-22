Area briefs

Boards to meet

• TROY — The Miami County Park District will hold its next board of commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve located at 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy.

For more information, contact the park district at (937) 335-6273.

• TROY — The Miami County Educational Service Center Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25 for a special meeting to approve a resolution for COVID-19 related absences.

Sports collectibles show set

PIQUA — A sports collectibles show will be offered during regular hours on Feb. 12-14 at the Miami Valley Centre Mall , 987 E. Ash St., Piqua.

The events will feature nearly 50 tables blanketing the mall with dealers, showcasing sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia, comic books, and additional sports themed items for the NFL, MLB, Ohio State and more.

For more information, call (937) 773-0950.

Learn to protect your assets

TIPP CITY — Learn strategies on how to protect your assets in a free class offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services. The class will take place at the Tipp City Public Library from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. The instructor is attorney Joseph A. Downing. Registration is required to attend at tmcomservices.org.

Downing will explain the rights and options regarding long-term care, nursing home and at-home care and Medicaid qualifications for coverage. Participants will also learn how to protect assets and how to navigate the Medicaid application process including the uses of powers of attorney, guardianships, trusts and spend-down techniques.

Learn about the library

WEST MILTON – At 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, join Miss Wendy from the Milton-Union Public Library live on Facebook as she tours the library and describes the day in the life of a librarian.

Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

PEEP registration open

TROY — Open registration for PEEP Winter Session 2 will begin Monday, Feb. 1 for children currently not enrolled in the program.

The Winter PEEP Session 2 will be limited to 10 children and the classes will be 1 1/2 hours of mostly outdoor activity (always dress for the weather — winter coat, boots, gloves, etc). PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3-5 years old, who are potty-trained and not attending kindergarten or being homeschooled. Staff will be following the state guidelines for COVID-19.

Sessions are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday mornings from 9:30-11 a.m., or Thursday afternoons from 1-2:30 p.m. The session will run from Feb. 23 to April 2. The cost is $55 for BNC members per child or $75 for non-members per child (cash or check only).

To pre-register, call (937) 698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com.