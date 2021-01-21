Medical scholarship opportunities available

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Medical Society Alliance is offering two scholarships of $1,000 each. These scholarships are designated to provide financial assistance to students who are enrolled in an accredited school of nursing pursuing an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in nursing and must have completed the required pre-nursing course of study. The student must be a resident of Miami County.

The Miami County Medical Society is offering one scholarship in the amount of $5,000 to assist a deserving resident of Miami County, Ohio who will attend an accredited post-graduate medical school to pursue a career as a physician in the United States. Primary consideration will be given to financial need.

For information on the above scholarships please visit the Foundation’s website at thetroyfounation.org look under scholarships, search by school, post graduate scholarships available. The deadline for submission is March 19, 2021

For any additional information, contact Lisa Reynolds (937) 339-8935 or lreynolds@thetroyfoundation.org.