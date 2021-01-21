FFA attends virtual State Leadership Night

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently attended an Ohio FFA Virtual State Leadership Night with the theme of “Failure Is Not An Option.” The event was coordinated by the Upper Valley Career Center FFA Chapter.

State FFA officers coordinated the video workshop. Representing the Ohio FFA Association were Kyra Davidson, state vice president at-large from the Felicity-Franklin FFA Chapter, Joe Helterbrand, state secretary from Hillsboro FFA, and Paige Teeters, state vice president from Fairfield FFA.

During the evening, members completed tasks to identify ways that individuals and teams fail then created a plan of how failure will not stop one from succeeding. The group identified individuals that had many failures before they had success like Thomas Edison, Walt Disney and Colonel Sanders.

Attending from Miami East-MVCTC FFA were Jadyn Bair, Maya Bowsher, Alex Fergerson, Brayden Link, Elisabeth Norman, and Brooklyn Taylor.