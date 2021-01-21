Area briefs

Trail adventure continues

TROY — Take a hike on the Brukner Nature Center trails this January and search for three owl cutouts that will be watching over the forest.

Over the winter, owls are covered from head to toe with warm insulating feathers making January a great time to find a mate and begin the nesting process.

Be sure to bring along your smartphone to learn more about the owls and take a picture with them that you can email to info@bruknernaturecenter.com. You may even see your photo on the center’s Facebook or Instagram accounts.

Adult soccer league offered

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for an upcoming adult soccer league.

The adult soccer league takes place at the Piqua branch on Sunday evenings beginning Feb. 7. Registration goes through Jan. 26. This soccer league is co-ed with 2 females on the court at a time and is an eight-game season.

For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at (937) 773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

‘Foul Play’ to show at Hayner

TROY — On Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m., the Hayner Center will show the 1978 classic film, “Foul Play.”

In order to guarantee social distancing, pre-registration is necessary. Call Leona at (937) 339-0457 to pre-register. Facial coverings are required in the center.

“Foul Play” is a PG-rated comedy thriller. The film stars Goldie Hawn and Chevy Chase as a shy San Francisco librarian and Chevy Chase as a bumbling cop who fall in love as they solve a crime involving albinos, dwarves, and the Catholic church.

Course offered to tweens

TIPP CITY —Tipp Monroe Community Services is teaming up with Enriching Kidz to offer an online class called Kidz Home Alone. This two-part class will be offered via Zoom on Tues., Feb. 9 and 16 from 7-8 p.m. Registration is required. To see prices and to register, visit tmcomservices.org.

The course content teaches tweens important decision making and problem-solving skills when staying home alone. Topics include reasons to call 911 vs. calling parents, self-Heimlich, first aid, microwave safety, and more. This engaging and interactive class will be fun and informative.

Enriching Kidz is designed to help parents/caregivers enrich, empower and keep kids safe.