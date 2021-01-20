Police catch car thief

TROY — The Troy Police Department arrested a Dayton man after he stole a vehicle from Crescent Drive on Wednesday morning.

Michael Bach, 35, of Dayton, crashed the Ford Focus into a cornfield at Lytle and Dorset roads after he fled from officers following a short pursuit.

The vehicle was warming outside of a home on Crescent Drive when Bach, not known to the area, stole it.

Bach has been charged with third-degree felony failure to comply, unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under suspension and vehicle trespass.

Troy Police Department Capt. Zac Mumford said the incident should serve as a caution for the public this time of year. Mumford said residents could be cited under local ordinances prohibiting vehicles from being unattended while running to prevent incidents such as Wednesday’s car theft.