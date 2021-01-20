MCPH announces appointments for next phase of vaccines

MIAMI COUNTY – In continued efforts to vaccinate community members, Miami County Public Health (MCPH) will reopen registration at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 for next week’s COVID-19 vaccine appointments for persons 75 years old and older.

Miami County Public Health will have a few hundred vaccine appointments for next week and appointments fill up quickly.

Appointments will be available, by appointment only, for Tuesday, Jan. 26 through Friday, Jan. 29, at the MCPH offices, 510 W. Water St., Troy.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3bwyoyP or call (937) 573-3461.

In addition to MCPH, there are four other COVID vaccine providers in Miami County. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine providers in Miami County visit: https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration.

While Miami County Public Health will have fewer vaccines for next week than previous shipments, the vaccine allotment for the whole county will be more due to the amount of vaccine other county providers will be receiving, according to health educator Vicky Knisley-Henry. She said it is important that community members understand that the supply of vaccine is very limited, and appointments will be made according to the number of vaccines available each week. Appointment slots will fill up quickly and registration will close once full, she said. Registration will reopen once MCPH receives the next vaccine allocation amount from the state, Knisley-Henry said. Due to the limited supply of vaccine community members are encouraged to use other vaccine providers in the county, she said.

Individuals cannot register early or make future appointments for their category, according to Knisley-Henry.

Miami County Public Health is asking community members to be patient, Knisley-Henry said.

“The amount of vaccine is very limited, and we are getting it out as fast as we can, as we received it. More information on the vaccine rollout for the different phase categories for 1b will be coming out over the next few weeks,” she said. “Community members are encouraged to continue wearing masks or facial coverings, stay 6 feet from one another, washing hands frequently, and if you are sick, stay home and away from others as much as possible.”