Huffman named chair of Senate’s Health Committee

COLUMBUS — On Friday, Jan. 15, Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) named State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) as chairman for the Senate’s Health Committee.

“As a healthcare provider, it is an honor to chair a committee such as this,” Huffman said. “I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to improve health outcomes, eliminate inefficiencies in the programs and reduce the growing cost of healthcare for Ohioans.”

Senator Huffman attended the University of Toledo, where he earned a medical degree from the Medical College of Ohio (now the University of Toledo School of Medicine) and has been a practicing physician for 18 years.

In addition, Huffman will serve as vice-chair for the Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, as well as serve on the Insurance Committee and Primary & Secondary Education Committee.

