High Street utility project moving forward

COVINGTON — Covington Village Council voted Tuesday to approve the retirement of fiscal officer Brenda Carroll during its regular meeting.

“Brenda (has) done a fantastic job for the village,” Mayor Ed McCord said. “(She) came in and right from the get-go did a great job for us, and it will be a challenge for us to replace (her).”

Carroll began her role within the village in 2015. Her scheduled last day is set for April 2, 2021.

“I would just like to say publicly, I for the past month have been underwater trying to figure things out and Brenda has been more than kind in her ability to deal with me as I try to continue to get myself up to speed,” said village administrator Kyle Hinkelman, who joined the village administration late last year.

Also discussed Tuesday, Hinkelman said the village’s High Street utility project is moving forward, providing a timeline for the bidding process.

“The bid is going out on the 26th (of January),” he said. “The second advertisement will be on the second (of February); the bid opening will be on Feb. 11, with the award coming back to council for consideration on Feb. 15.”

Hinkelman said the utility project, which has been in the works for over a year, is set to be completed by the fall of this year.

In other business:

• Hinkelman said the village is looking to fill a laborer/truck driver position. Those interested may submit a resume and letter of interest to the Covington Government Center by close of business on Friday, Jan. 22.

• A water main break near the school led to students begin sent home early Tuesday. Hinkelman said the main break was concentrated in a small area and was fixed swiftly by village staff, allowing for school to open as usual Wednesday.

• Council voted to approve the purchase of a police cruiser from Larkin Ford. According to McCord, one of the village’s police cruisers is requiring more frequent maintenance, and this purchase will in turn save the village money.

Council will hold a special meeting/budget workshop Monday, Jan. 25. The next regular meeting is Monday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

All agendas and meeting information is available at www.covington-oh.gov.