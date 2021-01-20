DOUGLAS WILLOUGHBY

PLEASANT HILL — Douglas “Jacob” Willoughby, age 23, of Pleasant Hill, the beloved son of Douglas & Angela passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 23, 1997 in Troy, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Gary Lee Trost and numerous great grandparents. He will be missed and remembered by his loving parents Douglas II & Angela (Trost) Willoughby; siblings Garrison, Johnathon, Sarah, and Lindsey Willoughby all of Pleasant Hill; grandparents Douglas (Betty) Willoughby and Sharon (Charles) McGlinch.

Jacob had a smile that could speak a volume of words although he never uttered one. He loved to laugh and enjoy simple things, time spent with family and friends. He loved going to Mass and seeing his church family. When he left, a piece of our hearts left with him. We rejoice that he suffers no more but he will be sorely missed.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Church of the Transfiguration, 972 S. Miami St, West Milton with Rev. Fr. Eric Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Friday, January 22 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Online memories of Jacob may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.