DOUGLAS G. CROSBY

BRADFORD — Douglas “Doug” G. Crosby, age 53 of Bradford, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, January 19,2021 at his home.

Doug was born in Piqua on March 27, 1967 to John A. & Vicki R. (Wysong) Crosby; a U.S. Army Veteran; a Group Leader of the Paint Department at Whirlpool, Greenville; was a non-denominational Christian; enjoyed camping, gardening, canning, beekeeping, and bread baking; especially enjoyed time with family and friends on a beach; but he loved being the “best Papaw in the world.”

Doug is survived by his parents, John & Vicki Crosby of Greenville; his wife of 31 years, Tammy R. (Hall) Crosby; two daughters and sons-in-law, Monica & Logan Arnett of Covington, Christina & William Heisey of Troy; two grandchildren, Graysen Arnett & Kinley Crosby; four siblings, John “Johnny” Jr. & Kim Crosby of Minot, ND, Brenda Crosby of Sarasota, FL, Penny & Jeff Baker of Bradenton, FL, Kelley & Jamie McGlinch of Versailles; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service 4:00 PM Saturday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Dan Scalf officiating. Visitation 1:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home.

After funeral, Military Honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.