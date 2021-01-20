Covington, Bethel boys; Bradford girls post wins

COVINGTON — The Covington boys basketball team improved to 6-9 with a third straight win Tuesday, defeating National Trail 51-43 in CCC action.

Jake Hamilton led Covington with 29 points, while Owen Boehringer scored eight points and Wes Gooding added six points.

Covington trailed 16-15 after one quarter and 28-27 at halftime.

The Buccs took a 41-33 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

Covington will travel to Miami East Friday night.

Bethel boys top Panthers

LEWISBURG — The Bethel boys basketball team improved to 6-9 with a 52-45 win over Tri-County North Tuesday night in CCC action.

Bethel led 15-13, 29-19 and 37-30 at the quarter breaks.

Casey Keesee had 23 points and six rebounds and hit nine of 10 free throws, while Ethan Rimkus scored 13 points.

Zach Gross had nine points, eight blocked shots and eight rebounds and Will Reittinger pulled down six rebounds.

Jace Houck had three assists, Jason Bowen grabbed five rebounds and Mason Brown had four steals.

GIRLS

Bradford gets past Covington

BRADFORD — Despite losing Austy Miller for a good part of the first half, the Bradford girls basketball team was able to rally for a 46-39 win over Covington in CCC action.

Miller, the Railroaders leading scorer, went down with an injury in the first minute of the game.

She returned in the second quarter with Covington leading 16-10 and immediately sparked a 12-0 Railroader run as Bradford led 24-20 at halftime and 34-31 after three quarters, before holding on for the win.

Miller led Bradford with 20 points, while Rylee Canan scored 13 and Cassi Mead added six points.

Newton girls lose in CCC

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team lost 43-31 to Franklin Monroe in CCC action Thursday night.

FM led 9-6, 22-15 and 33-16 at the quarter breaks.

Emma Szakal had seven points, eight rebounds and three steals, while Reese Hess scored seven points.

Newton will host Tri-County North Thursday.

Carlie Besecker led Covington with 17 points, while Claudia Harrington netted 10 points and Gracie Anderson added seven points.

Bradford will play at Troy Christian Thursday, while Covington will travel to Bethel Thursday.