Council discusses river restoration project

TIPP CITY — Discussion regarding a grant project along the Miami Valley River took place at Tipp City Council Tuesday evening.

According to Eric Mack, director of municipal services and engineering, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services reached out to his office about a grant opportunity that would fund a restoration project along the Great Miami River in Tipp City. The project would be fully funded by the grant and not require any additional funding from the city, would give the city Miami Conservancy District credit and would create a fishing pond along the river.

“The goal of this project would be to create additional flood stores and reduce erosion along the river, and this would be done by using existing city-owned property along the river. It is currently being used as a prairie today,” Mack said.

The prairie in question is Freeman Prairie, which sits along the north side of 571 at the edge of Tipp City. According to Mack, Troy is partnering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services on a similar project at Duke Park.

Donnie Knight, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program, added that the project is funded through the H2Ohio Program, which is a water quality plan to reduce harmful algal blooms, improve wastewater infrastructure, and prevent lead contamination.

“The primary goal is to reduce sediment and nutrient loading into our waterways, which is causing a lot of issues and a lot of cost to taxpayers,” Knight said. “We were able to secure a grant through that program to do the Duke Expansion Project with the Miami County Park District, and that project was already underway and we’ve gotten a lot done from the initial grant. We’re just looking for approval.”

Mayor Joseph Gibson asked about whether or not the project would result in the prairie being classified as a wetland and be subjected to regulations as a wetland; Knight clarified that the project would be deemed a stream project and that because there was already an overlayed protection provided by the city, that would be grandfathered in and no new regulations would be imposed as a result.

Mack added that the project would be bid with the grant money received, and it would come before the council as a resolution to be approved.

Also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting was the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) that was implemented in August 2020. According to Kim Bulgin, executive director of the Downtown Tipp City Partnership, the DORA has overall been a well-received and positive experience in downtown Tipp City and in addition to bringing in more people to businesses in Tipp City’s downtown, has become a guidepost for surrounding areas to follow.

“Miamisburg called me this week, Xenia called me this week, and I sat in on two meetings with the Troy Main Street, trying to help them get their DORAs up and going. Right now, Tipp City is actually leading the way, which is a good sign. We’re a few steps ahead of the communities around us,” Bulgin said.

Mayor Gibson asked if there had been concerns or complaints from residents who live around the DORA area; Bulgin said that of residents she’s spoken to who live downtown, she hasn’t heard any complaints from them. Councilmember Mike Jackson added that if there is anyone who has comments or concerns about the DORA, they are encouraged to attend a council meeting and voice those concerns to the council.

Council plans to revisit the DORA closer to November and discuss continuing the DORA then.

Several agenda items were also passed during Tuesday’s meeting in a unanimous vote:

• An ordinance modifying the existing language declaring any city-owned asset with a market value of $5,000 or more, but less than $10,000 be declared surplus by resolution.

• An ordinance approving the completion of all required improvements for the Cedar Grove Subdivision, Section Two, and related infrastructure; excluding certain sidewalks.

• A resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement with Outdoor Enterprise of Casstown for the Third Street Culvert Replacement Project at a cost of $740,144.10.

• A motion granting attendance awards to full-time employees who worked the entire calendar year and who used 8 hours or less of sick leave in 2020.

• A motion appointing Greg Bulgin to the Board of Zoning Appeals for a three-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2023.

The next city council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.