TROY — Charles “Ron” Ronald Davis, age 77 of Troy, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in the inpatient unit of Hospice of Miami County. He was born March 7, 1943 in Dayton to the late Donn and Mary Davis.

He was preceded in death by his brother Joe Davis.

Those left to cherish Ron’s memory include his wife of 32 years Doris (Carey) Davis; sons Charles R. Davis, Jr. of Park Layne and Christopher Davis of Washington; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers Jim Davis (Debbie) of Tipp City and Norman Davis (Janet) of Dayton.

Ron was a veteran of the US Army, having served in the Vietnam Era. He was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School and attended college to receive his Pilot’s License and studied to be a machinist. He was a member of Open Arms Church in Tipp City. Ron was an avid airman who enjoyed sailing, golfing, and firearms. He was a member of Troy Elks #833 and was past President of Tipp City Rotary. Ron inherited the former UniDev (now SK Tool in Tipp City) from his father and ran it for several years before retiring.

A funeral service will be held 1:30PM Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Robert “Bob” Bell officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30PM-1:30PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Military Honors at the graveside will be conducted by the Veteran’s Memorial Honor Guard of Troy.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com.