Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department

Jan. 15

SCHOOL BUS: An officer responded to a Troy bus driver’s complaint of a motorist passing a school bus with its stop lights engaged. The subject was located and was cited by the officer.

POSSESSION: An officer stopped a vehicle on northbound Interstate 75 for a traffic violation. Quentin Achor, 26, of Piqua, was driving with a suspended license and had suspected drugs and paraphernalia.

SCHOOL BUS: An officer responded to a report of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus at 11 N. Market St. at The Rec. Robert Bruce, 50, of Xenia, was issued a citation.

Jan. 16

DISORDERLY: Officers were investigating an accident at Race Drive and Williams Street. A person known to one of the involved parties created a “problem.” Bryan Carver, 30, of Troy, was cited for squealing tires and disorderly conduct and misconduct at an emergency scene.

THEFT: A theft was reported at Walmart.

Jan. 17

DAMAGE: A criminal damaging report was filed in the area of 1200 Todd Lane apartments.

Jan. 18

THEFT: Theft of cash reported in the 1400 block of Saratoga Drive.

TRESPASS: A subject refused to wear a mask at the Spectrum business. He then refused to leave the business when asked to do so for not following its mask policy. The subject was escorted out of the business and an officer warned the subject for trespassing.

THEFT: Theft from Walgreens was reported and subject charged.