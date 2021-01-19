Troy Christian boys get ‘rivalry’ win over Dayton Christian

TROY — Troy Christian boys basketball coach Ray Zawadzki Jr. remembers the first thing he heard when he took the job as varsity boys basketball coach.

“They told me I would never beat Dayton Christian,” Zawadzki said. “The first time I played them, they barbecued us by 23 and they beat us by 25 later that year. I think we were 2-12 my first 14 games against them.”

A lot has changed since then.

The Eagles completed a season sweep of the Warriors with a 54-37 win Tuesday night at the Eagles nest.

“I knew we had to make this into a rivalry game,” Zawadzki said. “I think we have gone 20-2 the last 22 games against them. We want to be best Christian school in Southwest Ohio. And that is not just in basketball — that is in every aspect.”

And Zawadzki hasn’t forgotten the predictions for this season the Eagles with just one senior and not a lot of experience on the floor.

And while he would never say it, those predictions might have been accurate with a lesser coach.

Troy Christian is now 10-4 overall and 6-1 in the MBC heading into Wednesday game with Milton-Union, while Dayton Christian dropped to 8-5 overall and 4-3 in the MBC.

“This (Troy Christian) is a team that was picked to finish fourth in the conference,” Zawadzki said. “I would say being tied for the conference lead — and being a seven-foot jumper from being unbeaten in the conference is pretty good. I am so proud of these guys. But, we are not done yet. We have a lot of work to do.”

From the start, the game had all the intensity of a rivalry game.

Troy Christian open leads several times in the first half and Dayton Christian would answer.

Things began to change late in the third quarter.

With the Eagles leading just 24-20, freshman Parker Penrod hit a 3-pointer and added a layup.

“Our freshman is not playing like a freshman,” Zawadzki said with a smile.

Then Lucas Day hit bookend 3-pointers to end the third quarter and start the fourth quarter and it was 35-22.

The Eagles had seven different players score in the fourth quarter as Dayton Christian never got closer than eight.

“We have been waiting for Lucas (Day) to shoot 3-pointers like that,” Zawadzki said. “This is not a knock on Lucas, but he has struggled from the 3-point line. But, we always gave him the green light. We didn’t want to take away from his freedom to play the way he plays. Those were big shots.”

Penrod led a balanced Eagle attack with 12 points.

Day and freshman Ales Free scored 10 points and Ben Major added six points.

Devin Dreier led Dayton Christian with 10 points and Isaiah Edwards added eight points.

The Eagles first meeting with Dayton Christian had been the opening game for Troy Christian after being in quarantine.

“You say a lot has changed since that game,” Zawadzki said. “But, nothing ever changes in this game (with Dayton Christian).”

That’s how it works in rivalry games.