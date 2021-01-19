Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Jan. 6

THEFT: Marathon, at 315 Looney Road, reported at 10:25 p.m. that a female subject stole money and lottery tickets from the location. Gladys Davis, 30, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

DOMESTIC: Male subject stated his father struck him in the face while he was at Marathon gas station, 315 Looney Road, around noon. Officer observed video of the incident and the father, Terry Kilfian, 47, at large, was charged with domestic violence.

Jan. 7

DISORDERLY: Joshua Bowen, 24, and Scott Bowen Jr., 25, both of Piqua, were charged with disorderly conduct following a reported fight at 516 Miami St. just before 1 a.m.

DOMESTIC: Officers responded to the request of a welfare check for a female who was believed to be in danger in the 300 block of Harrison Street. Officers located a male suspect, Nathan DeMarcus, 33, of Piqua, who was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Jan. 8

TRESPASSING: Officer responded to a call referencing a female subject entering a condemned residence, at 4 Rundle Ave. Charity Turner, 39, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing and criminal damaging.