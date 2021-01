TROY — A demolition application has been filed to tear down the car wash located at 809 South Market Street to make way for a new gas station.

According to the permit application, Rajinder Kumar, applicant and Seven Star Properties of West Chester, applied for the demolition permit to tear down the car wash structure to build a retail convenience store and gas station. The permits were filed with the city on Jan. 7. The property is not located in the city’s historical district.