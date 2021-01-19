TROY — Lloyd G. Blankenship, age 86 of Troy, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Randall Residence, Tipp City. He was born August 17, 1934 in Willard, KY to the late Charles and Jane (Miller) Blankenship.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Alyce Jayne Blankenship on February 25, 2019, three brothers, three sisters, and two half-sisters.

Those left to cherish Lloyd’s memory include his daughter LuAnn Adkins (Greg) of Tipp City; son Scott Blankenship (Becky) of Gig Harbor, WA; granddaughters Isabella and Sienna Blankenship of Gig Harbor, WA; sister Margie Hammond of Jackson, OH; brother-in-law Steve Pittenger of Fletcher, OH; and sisters-in-law Shelba Johnson of Troy, Peach Pittenger of Troy, and Sharon Pittenger of Greenwood, MO.

Lloyd was a graduate of Coalton High School in Jackson, OH. He was an avid fisherman and known for his tomato garden. Lloyd was also a past President of Troy Senior Citizens. He previously worked as a Supervisor from Hobart Corporation and retired as a Toolmaker from GM.

Private services for Lloyd will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in his memory may be given to Bella Care Hospice: 7625 Paragon Rd. Suite C, Dayton, OH 45459. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com.