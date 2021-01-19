TROY — George H. Walker, 83 of Troy, Ohio passed away peacefully at Grandview Hospital, Dayton Oh. He was born 8/27/1937 in Columbus, Ohio at Mt. Carmel Hospital to Richard and Margaret Walker.

He is survived by his 4 children- Kimberly K. (Neil) Ingle, John R. (Teresa) Walker, George H II (Kim) Walker and Darla J. (Scot) Cameron. His grandchildren-Brooke A. Blizman, Bret A. (Morgan) Ingle, Martha N. Ingle, George Bradley (Andrea) Ingle, Kasle M. (John) Parker , Kyle G. (fiancé Julie) Walker, Brandon Walker, Joby (Emily) Seagraves, Zachary S. Kennard, Michael (Emily ) Cameron, Matthew (Taylor) Cameron, Luke (fiancé Nicole) Cameron and 12 great grandchildren. His sister Meri Vosler, his nephews Rick (Susan) Jackson, Michael (Patty) Jackson, Mark Vosler, Kent Vosler, and Scott Vosler. Also his niece Jill Vosler. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Charlene Walker. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Deborah, his sister Alice Jackson, brother in law Richard Jackson, and brother in law John Vosler.

George spent his childhood in Piqua, Ohio. He always told a lot of great stories about those times. He graduated from Piqua Catholic High School in 1955. He played for the football team and was co-captain. He was always proud of being the Tri County Champs. He remained friends with his teammates. He moved to Troy with his first wife Charlene to raise his family. His children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were his pride and joy!

We are grateful for everything he did for us. He was always the “cool dad”. Our dad never knew a stranger and was a friend to many. He was very kind and generous to all. He enjoyed all sports and loved to fish and hunt. His biggest passion was golf. He loved to golf at Miami Shores Golf Course and made lifelong friends doing it. He loved the Game! He retired from Western and Southern Life Insurance co. He loved his job and his customers. His coworkers there were his best friends. He was a member of Troy Elks, Troy Fish & Game, and Covington Eagles.

He was our heart, our rock, and our hero. We will miss him every day! George donated his body to Wright State University School of Medicine. We will have a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to – North Dayton Top Soccer c/o Amber Robinson 115 Washington Rd. Troy, Oh 45373 or The Histio Cure Foundation P.O. Box 1104. Belmont,CA 94002. In George’s memory.