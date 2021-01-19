ALFRED J. ERBES

PIQUA — Alfred J. “Al” Erbes, 92, of Piqua, passed away at 8:25 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at SpringMeade Health Care Center. He was born December 18, 1928 in Alma, Michigan to the late Loyal Auvern and Catherine (Johns) Erbes. He married Lois Miles January 27, 1951 in Piqua; she preceded him in death July 28, 2017.

Survivors include a daughter, Pattie (Del) Carr of Piqua; a son, Jeff (Sue) Erbes of Piqua; three grandchildren, Jenny Erbes, Katie Erbes, Angi (Harry) Jones; and four great grandchildren, Kaden Jones, Ellie Jones, Zander Jones, Ava Jones.

Mr. Erbes attended Bowling Green State University and worked for McVety Realty, Miami Citizens National Bank and retired from General Highway Trucking Company of Sidney. He was a United States Navy veteran stationed in Corpus Christi, and Norfolk Virginia. He was a member of Greene Street United Methodist Church, St. Andrews by the Sea Church of Gulf Shores, Alabama, and the Masonic Lodge. As an avid tennis player, he and his wife, Lois were founding members of the Piqua Tennis Association and active members of the Gulf Shores Tennis Association. Additionally, he enjoyed bicycling, reading, photography, boating with his family on Clear Lake, Indiana and the Ohio river, and wintering in Gulf Shores, Alabama. He spent the last several years at StoryPoint of Troy where he enjoyed the food, fellowship and entertainment. His family appreciates the StoryPoint staff for their personal care of their beloved father.

A graveside funeral service to honor his life will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Forest Hill Cemetery with Rev. Will Leasure officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. His family is being served through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St. Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.