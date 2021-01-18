Troy City Council to review safety study, loan

TROY — The city of Troy will have two items on its agenda for its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. at the Bravo Room at Hobart Arena due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

An action item on the agenda is a safety study along West Main Street from Marybill Drive to the Interstate 75 northbound ramps. The safety study includes a consultant to assist the city with funding from ODOT related to the improvement of Stanfield Road north to the intersection of Experiment Farm Road. The area of South Stanfield and Experiment Farm Road is one of the busiest in the city and is considered “close to capacity.” The study would include the six signaled intersections and is expected to take four months to complete.

The agreement is for professional services with American Structurepoint Inc. at a cost not to exceed $55,000 for the study and funding application. It was recommended by the Streets and Sidewalks Committee.

Council will also review a subordination loan agreement for Keystone Real Estate. Council approved a $125,000 loan from the city’s small business revolving loan fund last year for the improvements at 214 S. Mulberry St.

A second mortgage on the property was used as collateral for the loan. The loan was for buying renovations for severe offices within the building.

Keystone is refinancing the primary bank mortgage from Greenville Federal to Minster Bank and would put the city’s mortgage in the second position behind a different commercial lender. The loan terms and principal remains the same. The finance committee agreed to recommend the agreement.