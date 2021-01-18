PIQUA – Sylvia S. Plunkett, age 82, of Piqua, OH went home to be with the Lord at 1:06 PM on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in her residence. Sylvia was born in Dover, PA on September 8, 1938 to the late Ernest and Mary (Mayo) Evans. On May 19, 1956 she married Jerry D. Plunkett, SR. at St. Boniface Catholic Church Rectory in Piqua and he survives.

Sylvia is also survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Jerry and Sharon Plunkett, JR., Fletcher, OH, and Randy and Missy Plunkett, Piqua, OH; one daughter: Lori Nicodemus, Piqua; one sister: Beth Barnett, Piqua; one brother: Gary Evans, Piqua; six grandchildren: Shawn (Chasity) Plunkett, Travis (Emily) Plunkett, Brittany (Doug) Smith, Chris (Natalie) Tabler, Jenna Barnett, and Joni Barnett; and four great-grandchildren: Carson Smith, Sylvie Tabler, Reghan Plunkett, and Rylee Jo Plunkett. She is preceded in death by one brother: David Evans; one sister-in-law: Jenny Evans; and her beloved dog, Maggie Mae.

Sylvia attended Piqua Catholic Schools and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Piqua. She was a Nurse’s Aide at Piqua Memorial Hospital for over 16 years. Sylvia loved to cook, bake, and read. She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, OH. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. The family would like to thank all of the staff and nurses, at Hospice, for their love and care that was given to Sylvia and the family.

