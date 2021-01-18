Pet of the Week

Meet Boo Boo

Hi my name is Boo Boo. I was owner surrendered to the Miami County Animal Shelter at no fault of my own. I am a sweet older boy and a medium-sized mixed breed. I am now looking for my forever home. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first-come, first-serve.