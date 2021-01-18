Miami East girls lose 40-37 to National Trail in CCC action

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team came into Monday night’s game with National Trail unbeaten in CCC play.

For a little more than a half, the Vikings seem to be in good position to maintain that status against the visiting Blazers.

But, shooting woes in the second half proved costly as East fell to Trail 40-37 — falling to 7-7 overall and 6-1 in CCC play.

“We got some good looks inside,” Miami East coach Bruce Vanover said. “We just didn’t finish on them.”

And for the most part, Miami East’s defense bothered National Trail all night — as the Vikings took nearly double the shots the Blazers did.

“You hold a team to 40 points, usually that is good enough to win,” Vanover said. “Unless, you only score 37.”

Still, when Miami East’s , Camryn Francis opened the second half with a basket, the Vikings were in front 24-17.

But, National Trail would score the next 15 points before a Cadence Gross free throw broke the drought.

That gave Trail a 32-25 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

And most of the damage was done by Molly Skinner, who made three 3-point field goals in the quarter.

“We just lost the Skinner girl a couple times,” Vanover said. “She had four 3-pointers and she made three of them in the third quarter. We are not supposed to leave a shooter — but,that is what happens when you are trying to help. We also sent them to the line too much.”

Throughout the fourth quarter, Miami East would force a turnover at the Blazer end, only to fail to convert on it as the Viking.

Miami East made just five of 21 shots in the second half, after taking a 22-17 leading at halftime.

“Rori (Hunley) had a really good first half,” Vanover said about the senior guard’s 14-point first half. “We just couldn’t hit anything in the second half.”

And still, the Vikings found themselves with a chance to force overtime at the end.

With under one minute to play, Maryn Gross and Lauren Wright hit 3-pointers to get East within 40-37.

Miami East got a steal with five seconds to play near mid-court, but a long 3-point shot off the mark at the buzzer.

“We work on the shot every day in practice,” Vanover said. “The kids kept battling the whole game. We just have to get back in the gym and get back to work.”

Rori Hunley led East with 14 points, while Cadence Gross pulled down six rebounds.

Skinner had a double-double for Trail with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Skyler Ward scored 10 points and J’da Jackson and Caitlin Gilland had five rebounds each.

Miami East was 14 of 52 from the floor for 27 percent and three of eight from the line for 38 percent.

Trail was 13 of 27 from the floor for 48 percent and 10 of 20 from the line for 50 percent.

The Blazers won the battle of the boards 28-19, but had 24 turnovers to East’s 15.